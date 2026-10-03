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17 people killed in grisly Makueni road crash

By Stephen Nzioka | Oct. 3, 2026
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Wreckage of the accident at Salama hill on Mombasa-Nairobi hinghway on Saturday, October 3, 2026. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

At least 17 people have been killed in a road accident involving a 14-seater matatu and a lorry at Salama Hill on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway in Makueni.

Makueni County Commissioner Khalif Abdullahi confirmed the accident to The Standard which occurred early Saturday morning.

The matatu, christened “ASWAP,” was among vehicles using the climbing lane toward Nairobi when it collided head-on with a lorry traveling in the opposite direction.

More than five other vehicles, especially those on the climbing lane, were also damaged.

Seven other people who sustained serious injuries were evacuated by an emergency team from Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital and taken to the facility for treatment.

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Related Topics

Makueni Road Crash Makueni Road Accident Mombasa-Nairobi Highway Road Carnage
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