From Mr empty to shiny things and extortion: Inside William Ruto's renewed attacks on Uhuru and Sifuna

President William Ruto at Shanzu Teachers College in Kisauni Constituency, Mombasa County, on October 1, 2026. PCS]

President William Ruto on Thursday intensified attacks on his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of doing little to alleviate the economic suffering of the residents of Taita Taveta County.

Ruto also hit out at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over his criticism of development projects, accusing him of being used by political sponsors to oppose the government agenda.