Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Court of Appeal nullifies Sh2.4bn Ruaraka land compensation deal

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
The Government has suffered a major legal blow after the Court of Appeal torpedoed a Sh2.4 billion compensation deal at the heart of the controversial Ruaraka land saga.[Courtesy]

The Government has suffered a major legal blow after the Court of Appeal torpedoed a Sh2.4 billion compensation deal at the heart of the controversial Ruaraka land saga, declaring the proceedings that sanctioned the payment a nullity.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Wanjiru Karanja, Francis Tuiyott and William Korir has overturned the High Court  judgment that paved the way for the multimillion-shilling compensation over a 37.4-acre portion of land acquired for building GSU houses forming part of the disputed Ruaraka property.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ruaraka Land Saga Court of Appeal Ruling Court Jurisdiction Government -company Dispute
.

Latest Stories

Four convicted over murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai and his aides
Four convicted over murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai and his aides
National
By Nancy Gitonga
17 mins ago
Philemon Kimaiyo gets two-year ban after taking wife's medication
Sports
By Mike Kihaki
25 mins ago
Court of Appeal nullifies Sh2.4bn Ruaraka land compensation deal
National
By Nancy Gitonga
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court of Appeal nullifies Sh2.4bn Ruaraka land compensation deal
By Nancy Gitonga 41 mins ago
Court of Appeal nullifies Sh2.4bn Ruaraka land compensation deal
How Kenyatta welcomed me back home from my London trip
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
How Kenyatta welcomed me back home from my London trip
Revealed: How government dishes out jobs
By Jacob Ochiro 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How government dishes out jobs
Neutrality, numbers and logistics: Test facing police ahead of election
By Hudson Gumbihi 4 hrs ago
Neutrality, numbers and logistics: Test facing police ahead of election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved