Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ruto unveils plan to extend SGR to Tanzania

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto acknowledge greeting from residence of Taita Taveta on September 26, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

President William Ruto has announced plans to extend Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) network towards Tanzania, saying the proposed connection will strengthen cross-border trade and open up new economic opportunities along the Coast region.

Speaking during a church service in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, Ruto said the government had set aside about Sh5 billion for the planned railway link from Voi towards Tanzania.

“We are already extending SGR from Naivasha to Kisumu and to the Malaba border. As we extend that, it is also important to link Voi and Tanzania. We've already set aside around KSh5 billion for that project,” Ruto said.

The President said the proposed railway would pass through several parts of Taita Taveta County, with stations planned for Mwatate, Bura, Mwakitau and Taveta before the line crosses into Tanzania.

“You will be able to drop passengers here and carry cargo. Other places are being developed, so don't listen to those saying Taita Taveta should not be developed,” he said.

The announcement comes as Kenya pushes ahead with the expansion of its SGR network towards the western border. Construction of the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba railway has already commenced, with the project expected to connect Kenya’s transport network to Uganda and strengthen regional trade.

The Naivasha-Kisumu section covers about 264 kilometres, while the Kisumu-Malaba section will extend for about 107 kilometres to the Uganda border.

The government has presented the railway as part of a wider regional transport corridor designed to improve the movement of passengers and cargo across East Africa.

Ruto said the proposed link towards Tanzania would complement these efforts by connecting Kenya more closely with its southern neighbour.

Kenya’s initial SGR line was developed under the Jubilee administration, running from Mombasa through Nairobi to Naivasha.

The railway was conceived as a modern replacement for the old metre-gauge railway and as a means of improving the movement of people and goods from the Port of Mombasa into the hinterland.

The latest expansion plans would give the railway a broader regional dimension. The government has also linked the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba project to future connections with other East African countries, including Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The proposed Tanzania connection would particularly have implications for Taita Taveta, a county whose strategic location along the Kenya-Tanzania border gives it an important role in cross-border trade and transport.

Ruto said the planned stations would enable residents to benefit from both passenger and freight services, potentially providing new opportunities for businesses along the railway corridor.

The President's announcement also comes against the backdrop of Kenya’s broader push to shift more cargo from roads to rail.

Government officials have said the expanded SGR network is expected to improve transport efficiency, reduce pressure on highways and stimulate investment in areas connected to the railway.

Beyond the railway project, Ruto promised additional development initiatives for Taita Taveta residents. He also announced that residents would receive title deeds in the following week, addressing a longstanding land ownership concern in the region.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto SGR Extension SGR To Tanzania Transport Sector
.

Latest Stories

Bodies of two women recovered from collapsed hotel in Nyatike
Bodies of two women recovered from collapsed hotel in Nyatike
Nyanza
By Anne Atieno
4 mins ago
Ruto unveils plan to extend SGR to Tanzania
National
By Mike Kihaki
19 mins ago
Ahadi Kenya Trust founder recognised for community service
National
By Elijah Mwamuli
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Top operator? Uhuru Kenyatta's political moves questioned
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Top operator? Uhuru Kenyatta's political moves questioned
Of William Ruto's big talk at UNGA with small action at home
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Of William Ruto's big talk at UNGA with small action at home
Ruto's oil production push drives State oil firm NOCK into leadership dispute
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Ruto's oil production push drives State oil firm NOCK into leadership dispute
Why Bomas can't be an Appellate Court for 290 constituencies
By Gitobu Imanyara 5 hrs ago
Why Bomas can't be an Appellate Court for 290 constituencies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved