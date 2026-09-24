Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Police hunt pastor over employee's death after furniture dispute in Bungoma

By Benard Lusigi | Sep. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police in Bungoma are searching for a pastor over the alleged killing of his employee. [File Courtesy]

Police in Bungoma are hunting a bishop who is suspected of being involved in the killing of his 30-year-old employee following a quarrel over the sale of furniture at a workshop in Khalaba, Bungoma South Sub-County.

The suspect, identified by police as Pastor Robert Ochoko Opto, allegedly assaulted his employee, John Wanjala, during the disagreement before the worker succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack.

Wanjala's body was discovered at the suspect's workshop on Monday evening, prompting a police operation at the scene.

The incident was reported at Bungoma Police Station under OB number 107/21/09/2026 at about 6.33 pm by Khalaba Assistant Chief Nandemu.

Police officers from Bungoma Police Station, accompanied by Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers, rushed to the workshop and confirmed that a body was lying at the premises.

According to the police report, preliminary inquiries indicated that Wanjala had quarrelled with his employer over the sale of goods at the workshop.

The items reportedly included sofa sets, wall units and other furniture.

The disagreement allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the suspect is said to have assaulted Wanjala using crude weapons.

Police said the deceased had multiple injuries suspected to have been inflicted with a blunt object.

He subsequently succumbed to the injuries.

After the incident, the suspect allegedly fled the scene and was pursued by police as investigations continued.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed and documented the scene before the body was removed to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The body was being preserved pending a postmortem examination, which is expected to establish the exact cause of death and provide further details about the injuries sustained.

Investigators said they are expected to question people who may have witnessed the confrontation and establish what triggered the disagreement between the two men.

The police report identifies the deceased as an employee of the suspect and indicates that the dispute centred on the sale of furniture and other goods at the workshop, as they seek to establish the exact motive.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Bungoma Murder Bungoma County Pastor Robert Ochoko Opto Furniture Dispute Murder
.

Latest Stories

Mvurya says Sh15.27 billion disbursed through Youth Enterprise Development Fund
Mvurya says Sh15.27 billion disbursed through Youth Enterprise Development Fund
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
26 mins ago
Police hunt pastor over employee's death after furniture dispute
Western
By Benard Lusigi
41 mins ago
Hospice seeks to raise Sh100m for inpatient cancer facility
Eastern
By Phares Mutembei
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

People's coalition to appeal ruling on national tallying centre
By Irene Githinji 9 hrs ago
People's coalition to appeal ruling on national tallying centre
Unpaid allowances, work permit issues: McCarthy lifts lid on Harambee Stars woes ahead of AFCON qualifier
By Robert Abong’o 1 day ago
Unpaid allowances, work permit issues: McCarthy lifts lid on Harambee Stars woes ahead of AFCON qualifier
'Ukombozi': The making of Kalonzo, Sifuna political battles
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 day ago
'Ukombozi': The making of Kalonzo, Sifuna political battles
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano 1 day ago
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved