Borehole ends water vendor reliance for 1,900 Kajiado learners

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Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho cuts the ribbon to commission the rehabilitated borehole at Olekasasi Primary School in Kajiado County on September 24, 2026. [George Sayagie, Standard]

A rehabilitated borehole at Olekasasi Primary School in Kajiado County has ended the school’s reliance on water vendors and opened the way for learners to practise irrigated agriculture.

The school in Kajiado North Constituency has more than 1,500 learners but had depended on vendors for water used for sanitation, hygiene and other school needs.

The shortage also limited agricultural activities under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), including the 4-K Club programme.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho commissioned the rehabilitated borehole on Thursday, September 24.

The project has enabled the school to grow mangoes, kales, spinach and tomatoes through irrigation.

The farming activities will give learners practical skills in agriculture while providing food for the school.

The project is expected to benefit about 1,900 learners. Residents in the surrounding community will also gain access to water and benefit from agricultural activities linked to the project.

The school had requested rehabilitation of the existing borehole to provide a reliable water supply for domestic use and support farming.

The project will also support the implementation of agricultural activities under the CBC while improving access to water at the school.

The State Department for Irrigation said the project will support food and nutrition security among learners and provide practical training in irrigated agriculture.