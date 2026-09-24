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DCI arrest police officer suspected of killing lawyer Kyalo Mbobu

By Fred Kagonye | Sep. 24, 2026
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The late lawyer Kyalo Mbobu who was shot dead along Magadi Road on September 9, 2025.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested a police officer suspected of killing lawyer Kyalo Mbobu in Nairobi last year.

Detectives arrested Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot after a yearlong investigation and identified him as the suspected gunman.

The sleuths have also recovered a Ceska pistol issued to Cheruiyot, which DCI boss Amin said ballistic tests matched to the weapon used in Mbobu’s killing.

Mbobu was shot dead by two men riding a motorcycle along Magadi Road on September 9, 2025, while driving to his Karen home.

Amin said investigations had also linked the killing to the July 29, 2026, murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso in Upper Hill.

He said Inspector Kenneth Sang allegedly coordinated Mutiso’s killing with Rose Mbithe, who is set to face a murder charge. Sang remains at large.

Amin said investigators were probing a possible property dispute involving the late Professor David Ndetei, who was previously married to Mbithe before marrying Mutiso. Mbobu had represented Ndetei during the divorce proceedings.

Mbithe and several others have been arrested over Mutiso’s killing. They include her children, advocates Chris and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Elijah Kimoi and Collins Kiplagat Bett.

Mbithe and Mulwa declined to plead virtually from Lang’ata Women’s Prison and are scheduled to take plea on September 29.

Bett and two other suspects were arrested and charged in Uganda for illegal entry before being convicted and deported to Kenya.

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Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu killing Dr Victoria Mutiso killing DCI boss Mohamed Amin
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