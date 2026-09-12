Wamboka, Natembeya warn Museveni against meddling in 2027 elections

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Bumula MP Jack Wamboka and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during the handing over of uniforms to village elders in Bumula. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya have warned neighbouring countries against interfering in Kenya’s 2027 elections, accusing the government of allowing foreign nationals to become entangled in domestic politics.

The two Linda Mwananchi allies cautioned Uganda against any attempt to have its citizens cross into Kenya to participate in the elections, with Wamboka calling on President Yoweri Museveni to discourage Ugandans from being used in the poll.

Speaking during the issuance of uniforms to Village elders in Bumula, Wamboka linked the warning to the government’s recent crackdown on Burundian nationals, alleging that some foreigners were targeted for refusing to acquire Kenyan identification documents and support President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

“I want to ask President Museveni, if you love your people, advise them not to be used to come and vote in Kenya,” Wamboka said.

He insisted that Kenyans should choose their leaders without foreign involvement. “Let Kenyans elect their leaders and send Ruto home on their own,” he said.

Wamboka claimed the expulsion of Burundians was politically motivated, alleging that the foreigners were removed after declining to obtain Kenyan IDs and vote for Ruto in 2027.

The government has maintained that action against foreign nationals is linked to immigration and business regulations.

Natembeya backed the warning, saying Kenya should protect the integrity of its elections and sovereignty.

The two leaders were speaking as they backed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential bid after Natembeya shelved his ambitions and endorsed the senator.

Wamboka said Western Kenya was now firmly behind Sifuna and claimed his appeal was spreading beyond the region.

“From Central to Nyanza everyone is singing Sifuna’s name,” he said.

Natembeya said the 2027 contest would be shaped by regional political alliances, with opposition leaders consolidating support in their areas.

He cited Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s influence in Ukambani, former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua’s base in Central Kenya, Western Kenya’s political organisation and leaders in Nyanza and Kisii.

The governor questioned how Ruto would secure a second term if the opposition succeeded in consolidating these voting blocs.

“When he goes around with his people shouting two term, where is he going to get the votes from when all these regions are locked?” Natembeya asked.

He said Ruto’s 2022 victory had been built around a regional coalition that included Western Kenya and argued that the political landscape had changed.

Natembeya also questioned Ruto’s record after 10 years as deputy president and five years as President.

“If the 15 years were not enough for him to bring change in Kenya, then why should we add him any more time?” he said.