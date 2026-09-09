Nurses call off 43-day strike after return-to-work deal

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Nurses strike.[File, Standard]

Kenya’s nurses have called off their 43-day nationwide strike after the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) and the Council of Governors agreed on a return-to-work formula.

KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako officially called off the strike on Wednesday and directed nurses to resume duty immediately, and within 24 hours at the latest.

Panyako said the strike, which began on July 29, had been called off following the signing of the return-to-work agreement.

The agreement gives the two sides 45 days to conclude negotiations on the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The Council of Governors also committed to coordinate the development of a model career guideline for nursing personnel within 45 days.

On the employment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff, the agreement states that the 47 county governments will employ the workers on permanent and pensionable terms from July 1, 2026, at rates approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

The National Government will also meet gratuity obligations accumulated from the two previous UHC contracts.

The parties further agreed that nurses who participated in the strike would not face victimisation.

The return-to-work formula also provides for the resolution of the case involving 46 nurses dismissed by the Kisii County Government in 2021.

Council of Governors chairman Ahmed Abdullahi said the agreement was reached after sustained negotiations between the two sides.

“The talks have now resulted in an agreement that is mutually acceptable, which has resulted in the strike being called off,” Abdullahi said.

He urged both sides to resolve disputes through negotiations before they escalate into industrial action.

Panyako thanked the Council of Governors for engaging the union and said KNUNM had embraced alternative dispute resolution mechanisms before the strike.

“Moving forward, we would urge the employer to engage before we get a deadlock. And we are open for dialogue,” Panyako said.

The 43-day strike had disrupted health services across the country as nurses pushed for the implementation of a 2017 agreement, career progression guidelines and permanent and pensionable terms for UHC nurses.