Gachagua: Opposition does not need Uhuru's money to send Ruto home

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a church service at PCEA Rev. Samuel Marima Memorial Church in Gatundu South, Kiambu on August 16, 2026. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is financing opposition activities against President William Ruto.

Addressing the allegations that Kenyatta was financing opposition campaigns, Gachagua insisted that the movement did not require money from the former President.

Gachagua says the movement seeking political change is driven by Kenyans and does not depend on financial sponsorship.

“Nasikia kwamba Uhuru is sponsoring us to campaign against you. Uhuru is not sponsoring us, we don't need any sponsorship, this is a mass movement for change which does not need funding,” he said.

He was speaking on Sunday, August 16, 2026, during a church service at PCEA Rev. Samuel Marima Memorial Church in Gatundu South, Kiambu County.

Gachagua further said the opposition had sufficient public support to challenge the Kenya Kwanza administration ahead of the 2027 General Election, insisting that Kenyans themselves were the driving force behind calls for a change of government.

He added that the public itself would determine the political fate of the Ruto administration.

“We don't need money but Kenyans will send you home,” Gachagua said.

The comments come against the backdrop of renewed debate over political alliances and the role of former leaders in Kenya's 2027 succession politics. Kenyatta, who served as President from 2013 to 2022, has largely remained outside the day-to-day administration of government since handing over power to Ruto.

Gachagua also defended Kenyatta against what he described as attempts to drag the former President into the current political contest.

“Uhuru Kenyatta asiguzwe na mtu yeyote. Alindwe na atetewe na apatiwe amani. Uhuru alifanya kazi yake na akastaafu,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President said Kenyatta should not be treated as a political candidate or blamed for the activities of opposition politicians.

“Nimemwambia Ruto unauliza Uhuru nini na sio candidate in the next election. I am your main opponent,” Gachagua said.

His remarks came amid an increasingly heated political contest over the direction of the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ruto and his administration have faced criticism from opposition figures over the economy, cost of living and the government's record since taking office.

Gachagua's comments also followed his broader criticism of the government's economic record.

Earlier in the church address, he challenged Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi's argument that increased consumption of soft drinks could indicate improved household incomes.

Gachagua argued that ordinary Kenyans were experiencing economic difficulties despite government claims of improved economic indicators. He said declining church offerings would provide a more meaningful indication of household financial wellbeing.

“If you want to know if the economy is doing well, ask the pastor about the offering; it will tell you how the economy is moving,” he said.

He further urged Kenyans to prepare for political change in 2027, arguing that the country required new leadership.

“Let us get in line. We look for new leadership that will fix our country and return it to where Uhuru Kenyatta left us,” Gachagua said