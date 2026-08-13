Ruto accuses Uhuru of failed projects, sponsoring opposition

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President William Ruto at Maili Nne, Huruma and Eldoret City in Uasin Gishu County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has accused his predecessor, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he portrayed as a sponsor of some of his political opponents.

Speaking to residents of Maili Nne, Huruma and Eldoret City in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto questioned Uhuru's record on affordable housing, Universal Health Coverage and education, challenging Kenyans to compare the former administration’s record with his government’s programmes.

“Yule sponsor wao si alishindwa na maneno ya affordable housing, si alishindwa na mambo ya universal health coverage, si alishindwa na maneno ya kusomesha watoto wetu?” Ruto said.

Ruto takes aim at Uhuru, accuses predecessor of failed promises and backing opposition proxies pic.twitter.com/GeJgEastoJ — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) August 13, 2026

He also accused his opponents of lacking a clear policy agenda and urged voters to demand details of their plans before supporting them.

“Wale watu mumesikia mpango yao, agenda yao, mumesikia sera yao, mumesikia maono yao?” he asked.

The President said the 2027 contest should be based on what political leaders have delivered and what they intend to do for Kenyans, rather than slogans or calls for his removal from office.

Ruto said voters should reject attempts by politicians to win support by simply demanding that he leaves office after one term without presenting clear policies, programmes and an alternative agenda.

"Kila kiongozi anapimwa na ile kazi amefanya. Hakuna mtu atakuja kututapeli hapa ati atuambie ‘Kasongo must go’, ati one term, halafu tumpatie kazi,” Ruto said.

The President challenged residents to scrutinise the track records of politicians seeking to replace his administration in the 2027 elections.

“Nyinyi watu wa Eldoret si mumewahi piga kura? Si nyinyi ni mafundi wa siasa? Si mnajua hawa viongozi wote?” he asked.

His remarks come amid recent accusations by a section of Kenya Kwanza leaders that the retired Head of State is financing the Linda Mwananchi movement and the overall Opposition.

However, the Linda Mwananchi brigade led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna dismissed the allegations, saying Uhuru's involvement is limited to publicly encouraging young people to take up leadership.