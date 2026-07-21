Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

At 17 years, my father married me off for a bottle of beer; woman tells court

By Joackim Bwana | Jul. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Defilement conviction quashed over doubts about complainant's age. [Courtesy]

Jimwat’s song “Kumbe ni under 18! Sa mi ningejuaje? Nitambiaje jaji” (Oh, so she is under 18! How could I have known? What will I tell the judge?) speaks to the circumstance of Baya Mitsanze, who has escaped 10 years in jail for sleeping with a girl whose age is disputed.

For a bottle of beer and Sh15,000 as dowry to the father of MK, Mitsanze allegedly married the young girl who claimed she was 17 years old at the time.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

High Court Child Marriage Defilement Case Baya Mitsanze
.

Latest Stories

Linda Mwananchi supporters warn against disruption of Bungoma rally
Linda Mwananchi supporters warn against disruption of Bungoma rally
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
15 mins ago
African leaders meet in Nairobi to tackle jobs crisis for refugees, displaced people
National
By Newton Kimaiyo
38 mins ago
Kenya calls for global push to end Sudan conflict
Africa
By Mike Kihaki
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NCBA sale complete as Kenyatta, Ndegwa families cash in on Sh109b in Nedbank deal
By Brian Ngugi 50 mins ago
NCBA sale complete as Kenyatta, Ndegwa families cash in on Sh109b in Nedbank deal
At 17 years, my father married me off for a bottle of beer; woman tells court
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
At 17 years, my father married me off for a bottle of beer; woman tells court
Oparanya, Wetang'ula battle for western Kenya's political crown ahead of 2027
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 5 hrs ago
Oparanya, Wetang'ula battle for western Kenya's political crown ahead of 2027
Who killed them? Mystery of seven bodies discovered in Mwingi
By Philip Muasya 8 hrs ago
Who killed them? Mystery of seven bodies discovered in Mwingi
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved