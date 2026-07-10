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Cash, mattresses, boats, shoes: Inside the high-stakes battle for Ol Kalou by-election

By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki | Jul. 10, 2026
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Cash, projects dominate Ol Kalou by-election. [Julius Chep​kwony, Standard]

The government's generosity towards residents of Ol Kalou has increased dramatically during the ongoing campaigns, even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has threatened to postpone the by-election over alleged breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The commission says it has received disturbing reports from the constituency, including violent confrontations between rival supporters, late-night campaigns, destruction of campaign materials and the mobilisation of gangs.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou By-Election IEBC Voter Bribery Politics
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