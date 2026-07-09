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Two Italians put on their defense in Sh32 million fraud case

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Jul. 9, 2026
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Italian nationals Daniele Lo Coco and Massimo Nativi before Kilifi Law Courts on July 9, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

Two Italian nationals, Daniele Lo Coco and Massimo Nativi, were put on their defense on Thursday before Kilifi Law Courts in a case where they are accused of defrauding fellow Italians of Sh32 million in a villa purchase deal.

Kilifi Chief Magistrate Jame Mwaniki declined a request by the prosecution to adjourn the hearing, saying that it was a tactic to delay the proceedings.

The first witness to take the stand in defense of Lo Coco and Nativi was prominent Malindi lawyer Tukero ole Kina, who witnessed the sale agreements of the villas at Rafiki Villas Limited in Malindi to Fiorenzo Girola, Rosa Tettamanzi and Rita Nappo.

The two Italians are accused of obtaining Sh15 million from Girola and Sh17 million from Nappo by pretending that they were in a position to sublease them houses at Rafiki Village in Watamu between 2018 and 2021.

The accused were charged that on diverse dates between August 30, 2018, and August 1, 2019, in Watamu, Malindi sub-county, Kilifi County, with intent to defraud. they jointly obtained Sh17 million from Nappo by pretending that they were in a position to sublease her villa no 5A.

The villa was on a plot of land number Kilifi Jimba 1544 measuring approximately 0.327 hectares, a fact they knew to be false.

In the second count, the two Italians were also charged that on diverse dates between March 21, 2020, and February 24, 2021, in Watamu, Malindi sub-county, within Kilifi County, with intent to defraud they obtained Sh15 million from Girola by pretending that they were in a position to sublease her Villa number 4 B. The villa is reportedly located on plot number Kilifi Jimba 1544 measuring approximately 0.327 hectares a fact they knew to be false.

The prosecution closed the case with the fourth witness's testimony and the court ordered all parties to file written submissions within seven days.

Hearing continues on Friday. 

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Related Topics

Italians Fraud Case Kilifi Law Courts Watamu Villa Fraud Case Chief Magistrate Jame Mwaniki
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