Ruto allies claim Uhuru backs Western leaders to split Luhya vote

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa,National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula,Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale[Bernard Lusigi-Standard]

President William Ruto's allies have accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of sponsoring emerging political leaders from Western Kenya to divide the region's voting bloc and weaken the President's re-election prospects in the 2027 General Election.

The leaders, led by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and President Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet, claimed the alleged political scheme was driven by envy over what they described as the Kenya Kwanza administration's equitable distribution of development projects across the country.