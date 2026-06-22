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Of political bait and broken promises: Inside William Ruto's 'six months'

By Standard Team | Jun. 22, 2026

President William Ruto hosts the 95th St John Ambulance annual parade and inspection at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

When William Ruto took the oath of office on September 13, 2022, he inherited a nation grappling with soaring cost of living, a devastating drought and a weary citizenry. On the campaign trail, he had positioned himself as the solution, a decisive leader who would not keep Kenyans waiting.

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