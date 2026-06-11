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People Vs State: Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises tax fears

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 11, 2026

National Treasury CS John Mbadi displays the Budget Briefcase at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, on June 12, 2025. [File, Standard]

Treasury CS John Mbadi will this afternoon step up to deliver a budget statement amid a storm of economic shocks threatening to cripple the economy, but also pushback by Kenyans. 

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