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Gachagua's impeachment verdict: The absurd judgment pitting lawyers against Judiciary

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 10, 2026
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

When High Court Judges Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima and Freda Mugambi finished reading their 350-page judgment, affirming former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, but awarding him Sh50 million for violation of his right to a fair hearing opinion was dished fast and furious.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) presidents Nelson Havi, Eric Theuri and Faith Odhiambo, senior lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, lawyers Donald Kipkorir, Peter Wanyama, Waikwa Wanyoike, Evance Ndong, and Joshua Malidzo were among dozens who expressed dissatisfaction with how the three judges settled the case.

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