Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Gachagua to appeal High Court ruling upholding impeachment

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 9, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media briefing at his Karen residence, Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to challenge the High Court decision that upheld his impeachment, arguing that his constitutional right to a fair hearing was violated during the process.

Speaking on Tuesday, a day after a three-judge bench affirmed his removal from office, Gachagua said he respected the Judiciary but strongly disagreed with the court’s interpretation of the law and its application of the facts surrounding his impeachment.

“We start here today with tremendous respect for the Judiciary of our country. While we respect the ruling of the High Court, we totally and fundamentally disagree on the interpretation of the law and application of facts,” he said.

Gachagua, who was accompanied by other Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) officials, stated that he will file an appeal at the Court of Appeal on the decision and hopes that justice shall prevail.

Gachagua maintained that the principles of natural justice were disregarded during the proceedings that led to his impeachment. He particularly faulted the handling of his case before the Senate, arguing that his right to a fair hearing had been ignored.

“The long-standing legal principle of natural justice and the right to a fair hearing has been trashed and ignored in broad daylight,” he said.

His remarks came after the High Court on Monday upheld the impeachment process conducted by the National Assembly and Senate, ruling that it was lawful and constitutionally valid.

In their judgment, the judges held that although concerns had been raised about certain aspects of the process, the Constitution does not permit courts to overturn an impeachment after it has been concluded and a new Deputy President has been lawfully appointed.

“The Constitution is the grundnorm, and where that grundnorm deliberately and clearly limits the power of the court, that limitation must be respected,” the bench ruled.

However, the court found that Gachagua’s right to a fair hearing had been infringed during the Senate proceedings when lawmakers declined his request for an adjournment on medical grounds.

“We have found that the fair trial rights of Gachagua were infringed when the Senate declined to allow the adjournment,” the judges stated.

Despite this finding, the court ruled that the violation was not sufficient to invalidate the impeachment.

At the same time, the judges noted that overturning the process at this stage would create constitutional uncertainty and potentially lead to a situation where two individuals could claim the office of Deputy President.

The court also upheld the nomination and approval of the current Deputy President, finding that both Parliament and the President acted within the law and complied with constitutional timelines.

Gachagua also announced a 45-day consultative retreat at Wamunyoro aimed at shaping the opposition's strategy ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to him, the consultations would bring together supporters, political allies, opinion leaders, professionals, clergy, and other stakeholders to determine the opposition's next course of action.

He said the discussions would focus on one central goal: identifying and agreeing on a single opposition presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 election.

Gachagua revealed that a 60-member advisory caucus comprising elders, professionals, youth representatives and religious leaders had advised that the opposition's phase of political mobilisation against the Kenya Kwanza administration was largely complete.

“Having a single candidate against President William Ruto is not negotiable and is the only way to liberate this country,” Gachagua stated.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua Gachagua's Impeachment
.

Latest Stories

Kenya has talent to build big firms, why can't it own them?
Kenya has talent to build big firms, why can't it own them?
Opinion
By Gift Kori
37 mins ago
Gachagua to appeal High Court ruling upholding impeachment
National
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Siaya National Polytechnic drives vocational training as enrollment grows
Education
By Isaiah Gwengi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto, allies are desperate to have Uhuru out of 2027 gameplan
By Ndung'u Gachane 10 hrs ago
Why Ruto, allies are desperate to have Uhuru out of 2027 gameplan
Why MPs, Senate won't agree yet on counties' cash
By Edwin Nyarangi 10 hrs ago
Why MPs, Senate won't agree yet on counties' cash
Education crisis worsens as more schools close over student unrest
By Standard Team 10 hrs ago
Education crisis worsens as more schools close over student unrest
Malala denies rift with Gachagua amid tension in DCP
By Benard Lusigi 1 day ago
Malala denies rift with Gachagua amid tension in DCP
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved