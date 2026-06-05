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Den of scandals: Arrest of planning boss adds another blot to City Hall

By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh | Jun. 5, 2026

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud addresses the media following the raid at the home of Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban planning Patrick Analo in Syokimau, Machakos County, 4 June 4, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Nairobi County has been touted as the heartbeat of the nation. The economic pulse of the country is indeed the green city under the sun. However, the city fathers are pulling in a different direction.

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City Hall Scandals Governor Johnson Sakaja Finance CEC Charles Kerich EACC
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