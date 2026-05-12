Waiguru apologises to Mt Kenya residents over Gachagua's impeachment

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru urges Mt Kenya residents to embrace development. [File, Standard]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has apologised to the Mount Kenya region over the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Waiguru, who appears to be rethinking her political stand, claimed that the impeachment had rubbed residents the wrong way and had complicated President William Ruto's support in the region.