Battle for Baba's party heats up as rival ODM faction lands in Kisumu

Supporters during Linda Mwananchi rally in Luanda, Vihiga County on April 25, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The scramble to inherit the late ODM leader Raila Odinga’s political empire is expected to take another twist as the Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM lands in Kisumu today for their first rally in the region amid an intense political competition with the Linda Ground faction.

Stakes are high for the meeting as the fight for the soul of ODM intensifies, widening the fissures within the party and threatening to scatter the Nyanza vote into factions as political titans scramble for space.