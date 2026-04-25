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Storm in Mara: Labour dispute, power fights rock Kenya's oldest safari lodge

By George Sayagie | Apr. 25, 2026
Staff at MGM Muthu Hotels–Keekorok Lodge in Maasai Mara have gone on strike, citing poor payment and unfulfilled Collective Bargain Agreement, bringing operations at the facility to a standstill. They demand senior management to leave. 
[George Sayagie,Standard]

A bitter standoff between an international hotel chain and the Narok County Government has thrown one of Kenya’s most iconic safari lodges into turmoil, exposing deep tensions over labour rights, investor protections, and the management of public tourism assets.

At the  centre of the dispute is Keekorok Lodge,  a historic facility located in the Maasai Mara National Reserve. Operations have been disrupted following a worker-led protest, the expulsion of managers, and a subsequent blockade by county authorities.

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Labour dispute disrupts Keekorok Lodge Tourist detention claims spark row County, hotel chain trade accusations Crisis threatens Mara tourism reputation
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