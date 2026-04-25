From handouts to chaos: The return of cash politics in 2027 election campaign trail

A group of youth battle for handouts from a politician. [File, Standard]

The season of cash freebies is back as politicians return to the culture of handouts to rally support from voters as early election fever begins to grip the country, with troubling consequences.

Cash handouts are once again shaping Kenya’s political landscape as aspirants quietly inject millions of shillings into communities. This has raised concern among residents and governance experts over the integrity of campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election.