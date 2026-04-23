Attend if you want, Kanja green lights Linda Mwananchi Kisumu rally

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Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja during a security and service delivery assessment in Mombasa County on April 22, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has said a planned political rally in Kisumu will proceed peacefully as investigations continue into the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Speaking before a Senate committee on Thursday, April 23, Kanja said the National Police Service had put in place adequate security measures and urged the organisers and attendees to follow the law.

“I want to assure you that the meeting in Kisumu will be fully secured. Those who want to attend are free to attend. That is the position of the police and our responsibility,” Kanja said.

His remarks followed concerns raised by Osotsi, who sought assurances that criminal gangs would not disrupt the planned Sunday rally.

“What happened to Senator Osotsi is wrong and unfortunate. Everyone who committed an offence will have their day in court. The use of gangs is going to stop,” Kanja said.

He added that investigators had identified those behind such groups and how they are funded.

The assurance comes after an April 8 incident in Kisumu in which Osotsi said he was attacked and robbed by a group of people at an eatery.

The incident sparked public outrage and renewed debate over political violence and the use of hired gangs during public events.

Police IG Douglas Kanja and DCI Director Mohamed Amin before the Senate Committee on National Security,Defence and Foreign Relations on April 23, 2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told Parliament earlier this week that some suspects linked to the attack had fled the country and authorities were working with international agencies to trace them.

“The rest of the goons who attacked Osotsi ran out of the country. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is working with other countries to arrest them. We will arrest all of them,” Murkomen said.

So far, three suspects, Eric Otieno, Vincent Odhiambo, and Carlos Owiti, have been arrested and charged.

They appeared before Kisumu Resident Magistrate Daniel Chumba, where they denied two counts of robbery with violence and stealing. The court released them on a Sh1 million bond each. The case will be mentioned on May 6, 2026.

Political leaders have continued to demand assurances that the right to peaceful assembly will be protected.

Kisii Senator Okongo Omogeni called for police neutrality, saying, “Why can’t the IG assure the country that we remain a democracy where Kenyans have a right to peacefully assemble and hold rallies? The police must protect both those in government and those in opposition.”

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said organisers had consistently complied with legal requirements by notifying police ahead of meetings.

“We have issued notices to police on all our meetings. We have no problem with the police. After complying with the law, we will go there, say what we want and go,” Sifuna said.

Osotsi welcomed the Kanja’s assurance but said security agencies must act firmly against those behind political violence. “The only assurance from the IG is that we are going back to Kisumu on Sunday, and we will get police protection. We will be having a peaceful rally in Kisumu,” he said.