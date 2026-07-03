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Ndindi Nyoro to William Ruto: I regret supporting you

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jul. 3, 2026
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President William Ruto and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a previous event. [PCS]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has said he regrets supporting President William Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

While publicly declaring that he has ditched Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance Party, Nyoro on Friday said he regrets having supported the current Kenya Kwanza administration.

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Related Topics

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro President William Ruto UDA Defections UDA Internal Wrangles
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