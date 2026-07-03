Of flights and podiums: When does President Ruto rest?

The moment the plane's wheels touch down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport or Moi International Airport in Mombasa, President William Ruto's next assignment is already waiting. His body, more often than not, is still catching up to the time zone he just left. And so the question lingers: when, really, does the president rest?
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