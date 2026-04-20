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Back to the streets: Opposition, Gen Z call for mass action over fuel prices, high cost of living

By Steve Mkawale and Yvonne Chepkwony | Apr. 20, 2026

Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino at Mazembe Grounds, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Street protests are set to return tomorrow as activists push for lower fuel prices and a reduced cost of living.

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