Ruto eats his words, embraces Uhuru's playbook on fuel crisis

President now echoes Uhuru-era excuses he once dismissed as cartel lies. From embracing G-to-G deals, subsidies and VAT reductions, Ruto adopts Uhuru playbook.
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