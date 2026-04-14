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Motorists to bear the brunt as pump prices jump by Sh28 per litre

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 14, 2026
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According to EPRA, the maximum retail price of Super Petrol has increased by Sh28.69 per litre. [File, Standard]

Motorists are set to start paying significantly more for fuel following the latest price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), which takes effect from April 15 to May 14, 2026.

According to EPRA, the maximum retail price of Super Petrol has increased by Sh28.69 per litre, while Diesel has recorded a sharper rise of Sh40.30 per litre. 

"However, the price of Kerosene remains unchanged during the review period," EPRA stated.

Despite the increases, EPRA noted that Value Added Tax (VAT) on Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene has been maintained at the same rate as the previous cycle.

To cushion consumers from the rising fuel costs, the government will utilize Sh5 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund.

The latest hike is expected to exert further pressure on the cost of living, with transport and commodity prices likely to rise in the coming weeks.

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