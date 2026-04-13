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Of Sh220m succession battle and Joe Nyaga's burial wishes

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 13, 2026
Joseph Nyagah’s burial wishes have taken centre stage in a Sh220 million succession dispute. [File, Standard]

On February 19, 2013, the late former Co-operatives Minister Joseph William Nthiga Nyagah penned a one-page message that has now opened a new chapter for wills researchers and law students.

He thoughtfully wrote a five-paragraph document titled “letter of wishes”, detailing instructions that appeared to complement his formal will.

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