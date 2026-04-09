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Governor Lusaka sacks entire cabinet after impeachment threats

By Jackline Inyanji | Apr. 9, 2026
Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka.[File, Standard]

Governor Kenneth Lusaka has sacked all County Executive Committee Members (CECs) and Attorney General Edward Oringe Waswa in a major shake-up in the County Government.

Also sent packing is the County Secretary.  In a press release dated April 9, 2026, the Governor stated that the move is aimed at enhancing effective governance, improving service delivery, and restoring efficiency within the county administration.

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Related Topics

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka Attorney General Edward Oringe Waswa County Executive Committee Members Impeachment Threats
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