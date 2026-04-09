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Why court has extended orders suspending instant fines introduced by NTSA

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 9, 2026

NTSA Director General Nahashon Kondiwa, flanked by his colleagues in Nairobi, explaining how instant fine system will work. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi yesterday extended orders barring the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) from imposing instant fines on motorists.

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