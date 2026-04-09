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Master of comebacks? Ruto falls back on decorum calls as 'wounded' Gachagua tears allies

By Standard Team | Apr. 9, 2026

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the requiem mass of the late Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho at Nyandarua University on April 8, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]  

Common decency was cast aside. Insults flew, and protocol was ignored. This was not a political rally or a marketplace quarrel but the requiem Mass of Ol Kalou MP Njuguna Kiaraho.

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Related Topics

President William Ruto Rigathi Gachagua Ol Kalou MP Njuguna Kiaraho Nyandarua Senator John Methu
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