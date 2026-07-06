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Wavinya wants police to arrest arsonists who burnt Machakos market

By Erastus Mulwa | Jul. 6, 2026
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Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti addresses traders affected by the inferno at Mitumba market in Machakos town on July 6, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has urged security agencies to move swiftly and arrest suspects who set Machakos market on fire on Friday night.

Speaking after assessing the damage caused by the inferno that left 226 traders counting losses running into millions of shillings, Wavinya blamed the arson attack on her political opponents.

“If they think they are scaring me by burning the market and stuff like that, these are politics. People want to benefit by securing a tender to rebuild the market. If the agenda was to gain access into the market, you must know that the market has its owner. Those who seek votes should do so without hurting people,” she said.

“I am asking the security agents to get down to work and arrest those criminals. They should produce all the individuals who burnt the market just like the way they arrested the suspects in the recent arson incidents in schools,” she added.

The governor donated Sh1 million to the affected traders and pledged to issue bursary cheques to their children.

“Those traders whose children have outstanding fees balances will receive cheques by Wednesday. My government will also offer a consolation of start-up stock worth Sh50,000 to each of the 226 traders,” Wavinya declared.

On Sunday, former State House Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita, who lost to Wavinya in the 2022 governor race visited he market and donated Sh250,000 to the affected traders.

Area MP Caleb Mule also visited the scene and pledged to support the affected traders. 

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Related Topics

Machakos Market Fire Governor Wavinya Ndeti Ex-Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita Machakos Governor Race
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