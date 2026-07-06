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High Court awards ex-JKUAT student Sh8 million for police brutality

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 6, 2026
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The High Court has awarded former JKUAT student Allan Omondi Sh8 million after finding police brutally assaulted and unlawfully detained him in 2019 during student unrest.

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