When a family eats together: Speaker Wetangula's network in State jobs sparks storm

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa during a funds drive for Friends Church Amalemba. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

He goes by the political moniker Papa wa Roma and indeed he is probably living up to that billing and is that father, brother, cousin or uncle who does not promise you he will see what to do when you request him to assist you with a job search; he acts. In Bungoma, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has been enjoying support from his support base as he lobbied for projects and positions for the region. But one thing is strikingly clear-several members of his family are enjoying the trappings of power in plum government positions.

Their family is the definition of a powerful family. They are the who is who in the country’s leadership, enjoying plum positions and are integral in the country’s corridors of power, as their deep family ties permeate public service and the country’s political scene. From Cabinet Secretaries, former Cabinet Secretaries, to Principal Secretaries, Sitting and former Members of Parliament, and Presidential Advisors, the family is among the spines of governance in the country.