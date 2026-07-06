Saitoti's estate faces fresh storm over son's claim, DNA test bid and exhumation request

Fresh Saitoti estate row as man seeks DNA test and inheritance. [File, Standard]

Fourteen years after the death of former Vice-President and Internal Security minister Prof George Saitoti, a man claiming to be the long-hidden biological son has moved to the Nairobi High Court demanding a slice of his vast estate.

James Njage wants the court to revoke the confirmed grant that vested Saitoti's estate in his widow, Margaret Wanjiku Saitoti, and their son, Zachary Musengi Saitoti, and order a full accounting of the estate's administration.