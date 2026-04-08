Political tensions flare as Ruto, Gachagua clash in Nyandarua

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President William Ruto condoles Jackie Kiaraho, widow to late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho during the requiem mass at the proposed Nyandarua University grounds on April 8, 2026. [PCS]

The shadow of Rigathi Gachagua's dramatic impeachment hung heavily over the requiem mass for Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on Wednesday, as the former deputy president and President William Ruto clashed openly before mourners at the proposed Nyandarua University grounds.

It was their first public encounter, in months, and it was anything but reconciliatory.

Gachagua, whose name did not appear on the official programme, arrived early and took his place at the main dais. He later explained his attendance as an act of solidarity, revealing that the late MP had resisted pressure to vote for his impeachment.

"When I was being hounded out of office, he received threatening messages from abroad and was coerced to vote for the impeachment, but he refused. That is why I am here to honour him," said Gachagua.

He was eventually granted nearly 30 minutes at the podium, time he used to forcefully reassert his influence over Mount Kenya politics. His address, punctuated by cheers from sections of the crowd, quickly turned combative as he trained his sights on National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah.

"The President came in good faith and must be respected. The problematic ones are people like Ichungwa, they have betrayed the community. They brand us as tribalists despite being Kikuyu themselves," he said.

He also invoked what he described as an unheeded warning to Ruto before their falling out.

"I told you, Mr President, before we parted ways that the boys keeping you company will lead you astray. I warned you that betrayal is frowned upon among our people, but you listened to people like Ichungwah... And these people hate you now," he told Ruto.

The DCP Party leader also criticised National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula for allowing debates about him on the floor of the House, arguing this violated standing orders requiring a substantive motion before a non-member can be discussed.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was also faulted for allegedly initiating talks on Kiaraho's succession before the MP had even been buried.

President Ruto, who spoke last, pushed back firmly. He defended his allies against what he characterised as intimidation, and dismissed what he called the politics of tribal kingpins.

"I am aware that Mt Kenya people voted me into office. I am not mad, stupid, or drunk. I know what I am doing. The friendship I made with these people was not short-lived. Nobody should use personal fights to drive a wedge between us," said Ruto, adding, "I will not seek permission from anyone to visit any part of this country. I am the President."

Stalled infrastructure projects

Ruto also addressed accusations from Nyandarua Senator John Methu, who alleged that the government had stalled infrastructure projects in the county. Methu delivered his remarks amid apparent attempts to cut off his microphone.

Amid the political theatre, Kiaraho's family mourned him as a devoted husband and father whose death has left a deep void. He died at a Nairobi hospital following a prolonged illness.

His widow, Jackie Kiaraho, appealed to constituents to elect a development-focused successor in the by-election that will follow his passing.

The MP will be laid to rest on Friday, April 8, at his farm in Tigoni, Limuru.