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Live Blog: Wajir County hosts historical Madaraka Day fete

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 1, 2026
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President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour at the Wajir Stadium. [PCS]

Wajir County is hosting the Madaraka Day celebrations for the first time in history, a move the government says reflects its commitment to inclusive development and national integration.

This year’s celebrations are anchored on the theme: Education: Skills and the Future, highlighting the importance of human capital development in driving Kenya’s long-term economic transformation.

5:12 am: Security personnel frisking those attending the celebrations.

5:23 am: Hundreds of Wajir residents start streaming into Wajir Stadium for the Madaraka Day celebrations.

6:18 am: Military personnel and uniformed officers rehearse.

6:43 am: Various Cabinet Secretaries arrive at the venue, including Health CS Aden Duale.

7:23: Various leaders, including Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi and Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, arrive at the Wajir Stadium.

8:30 am: President William Ruto arrives at Wajir Stadium to lead the 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations, the first time the national event is being held in North Eastern Kenya.

8:42 am: President Ruto takes a ceremonial lap of honour.

8:44 am: Head of State inspects the guard of honour.

9:10 am: Kenya Air Force pilots showcase their aerial skills at the Wajir Stadium.

9:15 am: Kenya Defence Forces parade as formations move in seamless coordination.

9:55 am: Gates shut as Wajir Stadium fills to capacity for Madaraka Day celebration.

More to follow....

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Wajir County Madaraka Day President William Ruto
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