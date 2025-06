The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja briefing the press following Albert Omondi Ojwang's death in police custody at Central Police station, Nairobi. June 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

As 23 people had recorded statements with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) by last Friday, the death of Albert Omondi Ojwang, a 31-year-old teacher, husband, and outspoken blogger, has erupted into a national scandal.

The investigations are uncovering a troubling web of alleged police brutality, political interference, and institutional cover-ups.