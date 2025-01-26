Gachagua's moves threaten Ruto's dominance in Kajiado

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with political leaders from Kajiado county at his Wamunyoro home in Mathira, Nyeri county on Monday. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua are embroiled in a fierce battle for control of politics in Kajiado County.

The President's camp seems alarmed by a wave of defections towards Gachagua who is fighting hard to wrestle to his side more than 460,000 voters in the cosmopolitan county.

The former Deputy President last Monday held a meeting with a section of leaders from the county, in what was considered as a strategy of laying the foundation ahead of 2027.

According to Daniel Kachori, former Olosirkon Shoringe Ward MCA, who attended the meeting held at Wamunyoro farm in Nyeri County, the meeting was just the start and will be followed by a series of similar gatherings.

''If you don't make your own laws you will be a slave to another's. Kajiado and Kenya at large will have a new fresh breed of leaders because the people are determined to bring their own change, and I want to be on the right side of history. I will join Rigathi Gachagua and like-minded leaders to form a people's centered political coalition to change Kenya'' Kanchori told The Standard yesterday.

Before the dust could settle, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Friday convened a meeting attended by a section of elected and opinion leaders from Kajiado at his Karen residence.

The Kindiki meeting came hot on the heels of an onslaught by Senator Samuel Seki and Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo both of UDA who have directed their anger against Dr Ruto and State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito.

Kindiki implored the leaders to give the President time and cool down the "perception of failed promises" which is fomenting anger among residents.

"We are giving the President unnecessary pressure. We cannot judge him this early. He knows he has an examination in 2027. He is only two years into office.We are on course on all what we promised," said Kindiki.

He enumerated several key projects they had for the pastoralist community, citing the hides and skins value addition as one of the main priorities.

The delegation was led by Woman Representative Leah Sankaire and Speaker Justus Ngossor, both allies of Metito. Other prominent leaders were Kajiado East MP Kakuta Maimai and his Kajiado Central Elijah Memusi.

Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Seki, Ngogoyo and Kajiado South MP Samuel Parashina were not invited.

To reinforce the political undertones of the meeting, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa hit at Seki and Ngogoyo accusing them of propagating ethnic politics in the county.

On Thursday, Seki, Ngogoyo and Parashina attended a burial in Oloitokitok where Gachagua addressed mourners through a live phone call.

Ngogoyo was categorical that working with the former Deputy President was unstoppable.

"We have listened to the ground We are moving towards the direction of the people. We cannot be in a party where Mr Metito and Ms Sankaire are running the show. We want freedom and we shall get it in the new party Gachagua will bring to us," said the lawmaker.

On his part, Seki said they were following the mood of the ground where people are unhappy with the government that has failed to uplift them from economic abyss.