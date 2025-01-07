Gachagua allies want commission formed to probe abductions, state capture

A section of Mount Kenya leaders allied to former DP Rigathi Gachagua led by Kiambu Senator Karungu Wa Than'gwe (centre) Githunguri Constituency MP Gathoni Wamuchomba (left) Gatanga MP Wakili Edward Muriu (right) and other leaders address the media regarding the recent abductions.[Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have called for the establishment of an independent commission to investigate the growing cases of abductions, state capture, and rising insecurity in Kenya.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, January 7, the MPs led by Senator Karungo Thangwa and Gathoni wa Muchomba expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation.

“We stand in unwavering support of forming an independent commission of inquiry and demand swift, decisive action to restore justice and security to our nation,” said Thangwa.

The leaders allege that the abductions are being used to intimidate pro-government citizens and have called for a thorough investigation. They also urged the commission to examine claims of state capture within security agencies and the resurgence of criminal groups, including the infamous Mungiki, which they claim are terrorizing citizens and dissenters.

“Investigate the politicisation within police forces and other independent institutions. Assess the resurgence of state-sponsored criminal gangs, including Mungiki, that are targeting citizens and dissenters,” Senator Thangwa added.

The lawmakers also highlighted allegations of land grabbing and the awarding of government contracts to individuals affiliated with those in power.

They further called for an inquiry into two alleged criminal attacks on Gachagua in Limuru and Nyandarua recently.

Additionally, the leaders urged Parliament to hold special sessions to address the issues.

“We call on the National Assembly, Senate, and all county assemblies to convene special sessions during recess to discuss these abductions and other pressing matters affecting society.”

Their remarks follow a recent surge in abductions, with five individuals mysteriously released in different parts of the country yesterday.

The leaders have also called on the President and the Executive to ensure the immediate release of all remaining abductees.