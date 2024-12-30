The Standard

Omtatah arrested as protests over abductions turn violent

By David Njaaga | 35m ago

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah arrested during during protests in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah was on Monday, December 30, arrested along with several human rights activists during protests in Nairobi against alleged state-abductions.

The demonstrations aimed to highlight cases of forced disappearances in the country.

Despite multiple attempts by police to detain the vocal senator and the activists, reinforcements were called as tensions escalated.

Officers responded by deploying tear gas, subduing the demonstrators and forcing several activists into three vans.

Senator Omtatah vowed to return to the streets if those detained were not released, stating, "Our arrest will not prevent us and other Kenyans from demanding the release of those abducted," after being taken into custody.

The protesters, who linked themselves using heavy-duty metal chains, obstructed police efforts, causing further clashes.

Several journalists were caught in the violent confrontations, which lasted for hours.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Nairobi’s Central Business District, defying a heavy police presence to call for the release of abducted youths.

 Activist Odhiambo Ojiro condemned President William Ruto’s administration for what they described as state impunity.

Several injured protesters were rushed to hospital.

In Embu, youths clashed with police in a “hide and seek” game, using tear gas to disperse protesters who tried to block roads.

Police patrols intensified, with three lorries stationed at key points.

Residents, speaking anonymously, vowed to continue peaceful protests until the release of abducted individuals.

.

Court throws out online identity theft case against Safaricom
.

.

