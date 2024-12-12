Jamhuri Day Celebrations in pomp and colour

School children flying the Kenyan flag in jubilation during Jamuhuri Day Celebrations on December 12, 2024 at Uhuru Gardens. [Kanyiri Wahito Standard]

It was pomp and colour as the country marked its 60 years since becoming a republic, with President William Ruto hosting the President of the Gambia Adama Barrow.

Kenyans started arriving at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi as early as 6am. By 9am the field was almost full.

President Barrow, dressed in a white kanzu and Muslim cap, arrived at around 9.20 am and was received by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri.

President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto arrived about 10 minutes later.

As is the norm, the ceremonial Kenya Defence Forces Land Rover carried the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, escorted by outriders, around the venue as he greeted those present before inspecting a guard of honour.

The Kenya Air Force Wajir Airbase officers conducted a trooping of the colours ceremony in which the commander-in-chief handed them a regimental flag symbolizing full base status after Moi Airbase in Nairobi and Laikipia Airbase in Nanyuki.

Air Force planes displayed messages of "God Blessing Kenya" and "Happy 61st Jamhuri day", with the pilots displaying military stunts to showcase their prowess in protecting the country.

Kenyans who turned up for the celebrations were entertained by various artistes, including some who ruled the airwaves 20 years ago such as Jua Cali, Jaguar, Gidi Gidi and Esther Wahome bringing the celebrations to life with almost one-hour scintillating music. Other who performed were Mejja, DNA and Madtrax.

Popular music by fallen singers such as E-Sir which ruled the airwaves two decades ago rent the air.

Against the raging speculation about a convergence of political interests following a recent meeting with the fourth President, Uhuru Kenyatta did not show up.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, whose camaraderie with President Ruto is now an open book, was also missing having travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for his campaign for the African Union Commission chairmanship today. The election is slated for February 2025.

“I am in Addis Ababa conducting rehearsals for the Mjadala Afrika tomorrow (today) evening. It has been an occasion to interact with my fellow contestants for the AUC chairmanship race,” said Raila.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka shared a message of goodwill on his social media accounts, urging Kenyans to hold justice as their shield and defender.

“We commemorate our forefathers' 61-year struggle for liberation from the yokes of colonialism. We honour their sacrifices and reiterate our commitment to realising their vision for Kenya. We also pay tribute to Kenya's Generation Z and millennials, who paid the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible," he said.