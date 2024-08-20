Nakuru serial killer: Teenager tells police he killed four women, child

Ezekiel Sakwa Mwangi, a murder suspect accused of killing four people in Rongai, Nakuru County, including a four-year-old girl. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A man suspected to be behind the killing of four women in Rongai and Nakuru West Sub-Counties confessed to the murders, citing rejection.

Rongai Sub-County Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani said Ezekiel Sakwa was arrested on Sunday following information from residents.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday before a Molo court.

The officer said the suspect, aged 19, confessed during interrogation to killing a five-year-old girl on July 14 at Ol-Rongai.

Alice Blessings was playing at home before vanishing, only for her body to be discovered the next day at a maize plantation.

Sicharani said the suspect defiled the child, killed her and dumped her body at a maize plantation.

“We arrested the suspect on Sunday evening, and we are investigating the cases, he confessed to killing four women. He alleged to have killed the girl first,” the officer said.

The suspect struck again and killed his second victim, Florence Mueni Mwalimu, a banker on August 7.

Mueni had left her job early to attend to her sick son only for her body to be discovered in a maize plantation a kilometre from home.

Police established the suspect dumped the body and later returned to the crime scene to chop off her ears and thumb, which he allegedly delivered to a man in Nairobi.

On August 8, the suspect confessed to having killed Moraa Momanyi, a food vendor at Kiamunyi. Her mutilated body was discovered the next day near a plantation.

It is believed the suspect killed Virginia Mwangi on August 5 while she was praying at Menengai Caves.

Sicharani said after committing the crimes, the suspect went into hiding at Naivasha. Florence Mueni was killed one kilometre from her house in Kalyet Estate, Rongai Sub-County. [File, Standard]

“On Sunday, he came back. When he alighted at Ngata Bridge, he was arrested following local intelligence,” he said.

The officer said upon interrogation, they learned that he had suffered rejection since childhood. He said the man told them that his family had rejected him.

The commander claimed the suspect might be involved in a cult.

Police established the suspect had never known his victims.

“He was arrested without any weapons. He confessed to dumping them after learning that he was wanted,” the officer said.

John Gakuru said he had been hosting Sakwa since February following his wife’s and local chief's intervention.

Gakuru said he saw Sakwa pass through his farm and upon interrogation, he established that he was emaciated and needed food.

Gakuru said Sakwa had explained to them that he was from Naivasha Prison where he had been jailed for three years.

“He said that he came here intending to pick up his KCPE certificate at Ol Rongai Primary, to enable him to get a letter from the chief to enable him to apply for national ID,” Kakuru said.

Gakuru said his wife fed the suspect and learned that his mother had died while in prison.

The family accommodated him following the chief's intervention after establishing that Sakwa was talented and wanted to be a journalist.