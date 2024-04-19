Colonel Keitany perished on his wedding anniversary, two days before marking wife's birthday

Wife to the late Fallen KDF Officer Colonel Duncan Keitany, Norah Keitany, during an interview with Standard group journalists on 19th April 2024 at their home in Acacia in Rongai, Kajiado county. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Colonel Duncan Kipyegon Keitany died on the same day and month that he tied the knot at the Office of the Attorney General, his wife has revealed.

April 18, was supposed to be their wedding anniversary but they had not planned to mark it in a big way.

"He was such a good man, jovial and humourous. I will really miss him and the jokes we used to share when he was around," said his widow Norah Keitany at their home in Acacia Estate , Ongata Rongai, Kajiado.

All along I thought it was just a normal accident until it was announced by President Ruto who mentioned his name and others who perished.”

Keitany traveled on Thursday night to Nairobi from Kericho; they were planning to celebrate Norah's birthday on Friday.

On the day the plane crashed, she tried calling the late Keitany around 1:30pm, she says his phone was ringing but he did not pick.

Instead he responded via a text message informing her that he was in Elgeyo Marakwet County.Her attempts to reach him an hour later were futile as his phone was offline.

Coincidentally, Norah recalled that recently, the late colonel told her that he had dreamed of his former colleagues who perished in a plane crash.

This she said left her in shock in relation to the crash that has robbed her a husband.

The two were blessed with three children, Lourine, Ryan and Mitchell Kipyegon.

“He was the best father we had. I will miss a lot about her, the passion he would talk about upcoming projects he was working on,” said Lourine.

Keitany's brother Jerry Cheruiyot described the late as supportive and joyful person adding that his death is a very big loss to them since he was like their father.

"He was our first born and educated us since our father died in 2002, he even adopted our late brother’s daughter who he has been living with and educating her." Cheruiyot shared.

He last met the late Colonel last month at their rural home in Cheraik village, Eldama Ravine.

"He left before me to come back to Nairobi and when I came few days later, we talked on phone and planned to meet but unfortunately we never met," he said.

According to Acacia Estate Residents Association chairman Robert Momanyi, the late was a humorous person. Monayi said Colonel Keitany was the chairman of the association’s security committee for the 11 years and he did his work perfectly.

"The association's meetings were always lively. I remember the last year's December end year party was such a good man with a lot of fun, “he described the fallen Colonel.