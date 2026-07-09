Why a resignation letter may no longer be enough to vie for elective office

Employers of political aspirants could soon be required to submit employment status reports confirming that employees seeking elective office have officially left public service and been removed from the payroll.
The proposal by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) is intended to curb cases where candidates use forged or deceptive resignation documents and to ensure public officers do not continue earning salaries while campaigning.
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