Former EALA MP Abubakar Zein dies

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Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Abubakar Zein Abubakar. [Courtesy]

Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Abubakar Zein Abubakar has died.

Abubakar, who served as the Head of the Presidential Secretariat of the Wiper Democratic Movement, died on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at a Nairobi hospital after reportedly undergoing surgery.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

Family members and close associates said he had been recovering following the operation when he passed away.

Earlier on, his friends and supporters had organised a fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, July 11, to help meet his medical expenses. However, news of his death emerged before the planned appeal could be held.

Abubakar represented Kenya in the East African Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2022, where he earned recognition as a strong advocate for regional integration and the strengthening of the East African Community. During his decade-long tenure, he championed initiatives aimed at promoting cooperation and unity among member states.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and colleagues, led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In his tribute, Kalonzo described Abubakar as a courageous patriot, constitutional reformer and diplomat whose contribution to Kenya's democratic journey would be remembered for generations.

"It was during the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) process in September 2023, that Zein and I grew closer still. Long days and difcult negotiations.

Moments when the country's fate seemed to hang on the next sentence and clause. It was there, under that pressure, that I saw the full measure of the man, principled and unshakeable,"Kalonzo stated.