Court slams Jowie with death sentence for killing Monica Kimani

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie appears at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi for sentencing. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The High Court has sentenced Joseph Irungu alias Jowie to death for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2018.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, March 13, Justice Grace Nzioka said the prosecution presented convincing evidence.

“Based on everything I have said, I have ordered that the first accused person, being Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie, shall suffer death as provided for the offense of murder under Section 204 of the Penal Code of Kenya,” ruled Justice Nzioka.

Jowie was found guilty of the offence on February 9, 2024, while his co-accused, former TV presenter Jacque Maribe was acquitted.

This story is being updated…